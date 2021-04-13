Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treas

Investment company Cardan Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $682 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RPG, EMB, TDIV, USRT, FDN, IDU, BLOK, ETSY, XMMO, RARE, CHGG, NBIX, BPMC, PAGS, PSCH, PSP, MMIN, EWY, RSX, PTF, VNQ, INDA, IEV, GWX, FXI, CCI, EWJ, EIS, EEMA, BND, BATRK, LUV, LOW, LLNW,

EDV, MTUM, HYEM, QQQ, SPHD, CWB, ICVT, LQD, IEF, ANGL, AGG, SCHD, MGC, ONEQ, SDY, VBR, NVDA, NTES, TIP, CQQQ, CSX, AZO, LBRDK, MDB, XYL, AVGO, NKE, JPM, VGLT, SEDG, TSLA, AYX, BIIB, CHKP, MCD, MDT, MSFT, TROW, DIS, QRTEA, JAZZ, FTNT, IAU, FWONK, LSXMK, CVNA, GLD, MMM, HD, CVX, AMGN, Reduced Positions: TLT, ZROZ, SPTL, IJH, CSB, DES, ITE, GLDM, BLV, SPHB, QQXT, VONG, ITM, ESPO, VTEB, HYMB, SPY, PZA, MUB, PNQI, MPLX, SMB, EEMS, NFLX, AOR, TTD, AMZN, IVV, LLY, CSCO, PCY, AMD, T, APPN, NTLA, PYPL, SHOP, JNJ, COST, KO, BLK, LBTYK, PG, BAC, LBTYA, INTC, VOOG,

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 306,725 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13766.41% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 263,881 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.07% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 53,847 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 135,639 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.18% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 113,780 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $165.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 113,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 114,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 161,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $50.02. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 143,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $234.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 33,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $81.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 88,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13766.41%. The purchase prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 306,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 139.18%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 135,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET by 642.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 553,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 207.73%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 44,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1556.47%. The purchase prices were between $36.65 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 185,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 139,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.