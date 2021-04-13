Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, Sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Deere

Investment company Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Royal Bank of Canada, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Deere, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 34 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, RY, IXUS,
- Added Positions: VEA, MUB, USMV, ESGD, SUSA, ESGE,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, SCHM, VO, MGK, VWO, MGC, ICLN, DIS, EFAV, IJH, IEFA, IVV, VUG, VV,
- Sold Out: DE,
For the details of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hilltop+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HILLTOP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 354,828 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 162,125 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 150,419 shares, 13.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 259,591 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.20%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 135,028 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.62%. The holding were 150,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 36.45%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $41.83 and $47.19, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Hilltop Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.
