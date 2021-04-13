Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, PPL Corp, Sells SBA Communications Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, PPL Corp, Netflix Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells SBA Communications Corp, Iridium Communications Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Viatris Inc, ALLETE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owns 653 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVDA, INTC, PPL, NFLX, KO, WMT, ABBV, CVX, AMAT, UPS, MS, AMD, BKNG, RTX, SCHW, LIN, PEAK, GM, TJX, MAA, SHW, KLAC, ICE, MCO, MNST, PNM, WBA, ZLAB, TDG, TWTR, PPG, ROK, WY, DFS, Z, NIO, HOLX, IFF, OXY, SYY, CTVA, OFC, DVA, ODFL, VFC, WLTW, KKR, AMH, BWA, CCL, FR, HIW, JBHT, MOH, VTRS, ON, RNG, IQ, AIRC, CHKP, DVN, DISH, NWL, NDSN, NTRS, PSB, PKG, PFG, STE, VAR, WHR, AGNC, PDM, SRC, CONE, COUP, ATH, NET, AOS, UHAL, BG, CGNX, EPR, FFIV, BEN, RHP, SVC, JKHY, MHK, RNR, TEVA, WAB, ST, CBOE, MOS, PNR, YY, CXP, JBGS, ZS, AVLR, TW,
- Added Positions: NEE, ED, OGE, CCI, BKH, SO, KMI, DUK, EIX, AMT, ATO, AVA, WFC, ROKU, BRK.B, COF, COP, TCOM, ETR, FE, PEP, SATS, MRNA, PLD, NI, PNW, SPG, UNP, WMB, NXPI, ARE, AME, BIO, BDN, BF.B, CUZ, DLR, FISV, FCX, HST, INFO, LMT, MAR, MPW, MRK, NWN, OHI, PSA, RCL, SLB, SRE, VZ, DIS, EVRG, WEC, POR, GNRC, GLPI, HLT, BABA, TTD, IR, ZM, ACN, ADI, AJG, TFC, BDX, BXP, VIAC, KMX, C, CL, CMCSA, NNN, CAG, STZ, COST, DHR, DRI, EOG, EGP, ETN, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, EXR, FDX, F, GPN, HAL, WELL, IBM, ISRG, JNJ, KIM, MRVL, SPGI, MDT, MET, MCHP, MPWR, NHI, PKI, PXD, REGN, RMD, ROP, POOL, SYK, SUI, TXN, TMO, CUBE, USB, VTR, VRTX, WPC, WRI, ANTM, WDC, CMG, EDU, TMUS, PODD, TRNO, SBRA, FRC, APTV, HTA, IQV, VEEV, HUBS, ETSY, KHC, TWLO, SNAP, BKR, MDB, DOCU, PDD, PINS, UBER, CRWD, DDOG, PTON, OTIS, AVB, BA, CAH, DRE, FRT, GTY, GILD, EQC, LHX, HIG, HPQ, MTCH, KRC, KR, LTC, LEN, MCK, RPM, SGEN, UDR, WU, DEI, BX, MELI, PM, VRSK, CLNY, HPP, HCA, ENPH, BRX, PGRE, STOR, QRVO, APLE, GNL, IIPR, VICI,
- Reduced Positions: SBAC, IRDM, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, D, SJW, FB, OKE, TAL, TRGP, DD, ADBE, LOW, O, ATUS, EBAY, JD, PYPL, URI, PGR, ATVI, QCOM, SNPS, TER, LBTYK, MSCI, PANW, DISCK, DG, SSNC, NOW, NTES, AMP, BIDU, BLL, BBY, CBRE, CSGP, EMN, ELS, RE, XOM, GIS, INTU, JPM, LRCX, FOXA, ZBRA, AIG, INVH, HPE, NEM, ABC, CDW, PRU, MU, LVS, LYB, IRM, CHTR, ECL, HRL, VNO, TEL, FNF,
- Sold Out: TDOC, ALE, VIA, CIB, EQH, HES, CDAY, LUMN, BGNE, SLG, TIF, CTLT, SHO, GWRE, RLJ, SINA, COG, SRPT, DHC,
For the details of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redpoint+investment+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 186,978 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,123 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 85,433 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,612 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,876 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $627.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 15,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 109,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $28.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 239,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $553.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 109,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 38,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 85,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 107.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,533 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Black Hills Corp (BKH)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $68.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 44,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edison International (EIX)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Edison International by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 73,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avista Corp (AVA)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Avista Corp by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Roku Inc by 152.67%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $387.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $60.34 and $71.84, with an estimated average price of $65.5.Sold Out: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in BanColombia SA. The sale prices were between $31.96 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $35.55.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $52.8 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $63.88.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.
