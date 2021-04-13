Freestate Advisors LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Freestate Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freestate Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Freestate Advisors LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 186,551 shares, 18.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.33% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 414,577 shares, 18.34% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 253,297 shares, 16.67% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,624 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 328.67% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 43,053 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.34%. The holding were 414,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.67%. The holding were 253,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 43,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.93%. The holding were 73,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 99,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 328.67%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.75%. The holding were 30,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 186,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.

Freestate Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.