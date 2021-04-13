Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, First Merchants Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, Ecolab Inc, Expedia Group Inc, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, First Merchants Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 167 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,198 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,686 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,684 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,697 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,815 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $170.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $217.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.687100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $253.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.