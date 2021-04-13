>
Atlas Brown,Inc. Buys Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, Ecolab Inc, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, First Merchants Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co

April 13, 2021 | About: TSLA +8.6% CRM +1.42% BABA -0.87% VEU +0.52% CVS -0.59% BA +1.5% LOW -0.46% EXPE -0.45% ECL -0.82% SMDV -1.13% IJS -1.02% IYF -0.5%

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Atlas Brown,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Lowe's Inc, Ecolab Inc, Expedia Group Inc, ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, sells ViacomCBS Inc, First Merchants Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Brown,Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Atlas Brown,Inc. owns 167 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Brown,Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+brown%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Brown,Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,198 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 29,686 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,684 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,697 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 35,815 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $199.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $170.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $217.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $100.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Atlas Brown,Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 82.05%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $241.687100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Atlas Brown,Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $253.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Atlas Brown,Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.



