Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

Investment company Hudson Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Union Bankshares Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 284,334 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 452,565 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 152,315 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 224,209 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 147,529 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02%

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2254.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $340.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $93.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Union Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9.