FDx Advisors, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Banco Santander SA, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company FDx Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Banco Santander SA, iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Visa Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FDx Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, FDx Advisors, Inc. owns 747 stocks with a total value of $22.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP, ELP, SAN, IYC, XLP, ILF, ASX, IPG, BHP, ING, DCT, TROX, BSY, CAMP, NOV, RRC, TISI, INFN, SLRC, KN, NEX, EW, FMS, NWL, WWW, ST, MPLX, RVLV, MJ, BHC, GLW, PACW, KR, NCR, KRA, LPLA, BKU, NBHC, GLPI, HLT, CFG, NVST, DGRO, ECH, EDIV, EWC, INDA, KRE, HLF, IDA, KB, LVS, MNRO, NEM, PCAR, PTC, LUV, TCF, ZBH, KBR, FND, EWW, FEZ, ITB, ALK, ALB, DOX, DECK, DLR, EXPE, JLL, MGA, NDAQ, OMC, ROG, RY, SBNY, SPG, HEI.A, EVR, PODD, VMW, H, VOYA, FOXF, WING, GSHD, FVRR, TXG, CRNC, SNOW, U, ARKK, IAI, IJS, KCE, MGK, XOP, STZ, IDXX, LAD, URI, ULTA, CVNA, ZM, JKH, VBK,

SCHP, ELP, SAN, IYC, XLP, ILF, ASX, IPG, BHP, ING, DCT, TROX, BSY, CAMP, NOV, RRC, TISI, INFN, SLRC, KN, NEX, EW, FMS, NWL, WWW, ST, MPLX, RVLV, MJ, BHC, GLW, PACW, KR, NCR, KRA, LPLA, BKU, NBHC, GLPI, HLT, CFG, NVST, DGRO, ECH, EDIV, EWC, INDA, KRE, HLF, IDA, KB, LVS, MNRO, NEM, PCAR, PTC, LUV, TCF, ZBH, KBR, FND, EWW, FEZ, ITB, ALK, ALB, DOX, DECK, DLR, EXPE, JLL, MGA, NDAQ, OMC, ROG, RY, SBNY, SPG, HEI.A, EVR, PODD, VMW, H, VOYA, FOXF, WING, GSHD, FVRR, TXG, CRNC, SNOW, U, ARKK, IAI, IJS, KCE, MGK, XOP, STZ, IDXX, LAD, URI, ULTA, CVNA, ZM, JKH, VBK, Added Positions: NFLX, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, IEF, MKL, MTD, BKNG, CMG, MELI, CHTR,

NFLX, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, IEF, MKL, MTD, BKNG, CMG, MELI, CHTR, Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, ABT, V, SBUX, ZTS, PYPL, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, MA, IEMG, CRM, DG, AGG, IWD, REGN, NKE, UNH, BND, IAU, IEFA, NOW, IWF, ALGN, VTV, IT, VOO, AAPL, NEE, VTIP, JPM, MSCI, MRK, TXN, HYLB, MBB, ILMN, VCSH, CSCO, IGIB, FVD, HD, EMB, IJR, QCOM, XLK, CMCSA, PEP, IPAC, TFC, MDLZ, EEMA, IWR, VZ, ABBV, MDT, TSM, IWM, EFV, QUAL, CCI, BLV, VSS, CVX, IGSB, PAYX, JPST, APD, VUG, LLY, PNC, VBR, LMT, PG, AVGO, ADP, HON, JNJ, GUNR, VTEB, KO, MMC, MCD, WEC, IVV, XME, XLC, SRLN, PLD, NVS, SRE, SDY, USB, AMGN, ISRG, ESGU, BAC, ITW, LOW, MS, PFE, UL, UPS, T, ETN, NVO, RTX, EMLP, VLUE, AZN, DEO, DIS, PM, FPE, ASML, TGT, BABA, GVI, SCHX, TIP, JCI, LIN, ALC, PRF, SCZ, TLT, CB, AMT, BLK, BMY, ORCL, SAP, TEL, PSX, SCHF, VNQ, MO, ANSS, BCE, BRK.B, BTI, XOM, FAST, HDB, NSC, O, TSLA, SQ, EFG, C, COP, DHR, INTC, MCHP, NVDA, TRV, TDOC, EFA, ESGE, VB, VO, AXP, ADI, KMB, ES, ROL, STE, TMUS, LULU, LYB, ICLR, TWTR, UBER, BSV, ABB, AMP, AON, BDX, BA, D, DUK, GD, MNST, ICE, MET, MCO, PH, PHG, RIO, RBA, STX, UNP, WMT, ZBRA, VRSK, GMAB, PRLB, FIVE, CDW, GDDY, NTLA, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, SPOT, DOCU, CTVA, DWX, MMM, BLL, BBVA, BK, CM, CNI, CHE, CINF, DHI, DE, ENB, GILD, PEAK, HEI, INTU, LRCX, LEN, PXD, RELX, RMD, SNN, SONY, SYK, TER, TMO, TYL, VRTX, VOD, WBA, WST, BUD, XYL, GWRE, WDAY, IQV, ALLE, TWOU, PAYC, GLOB, NVTA, ALRM, RACE, TEAM, BL, ELAN, STNE, PINS, IQLT, MCHI, NEAR, VWO, XLV, AOS, AMN, AKAM, ALL, AMED, AZPN, AVY, BBY, BIIB, BWA, CVS, COG, CDNS, SCHW, CHKP, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CPRT, DOV, ECL, EQIX, EL, EXAS, EXPD, EXPO, GPC, WELL, HCSG, EHC, IBM, JKHY, KLAC, MAS, SPGI, NGG, NEOG, NDSN, PKG, PEGA, PEG, RPM, RJF, RF, POOL, SNY, SMG, SO, TRI, TOT, ANTM, WFC, WMB, BX, DFS, TFII, KDP, LOPE, NXPI, FBHS, VEEV, SYF, WK, KRNT, SHOP, Z, PSTG, EDIT, SITE, AVLR, ESTC, EEM, HYG, IXN, SCHA, SHYG, VGK, VOE, VV, XLI, ATVI, AMD, A, AEP, AMAT, ITUB, BXP, CP, COF, CE, CERN, FIS, CRL, CIEN, CBSH, ABEV, COO, COST, CREE, DISCA, DLB, DLTR, EWBC, EMN, ENTG, FLIR, FDS, FISV, FMX, FCX, GIS, GNTX, GSK, LHX, HBAN, IBN, INFO, TT, IONS, LH, LII, MLM, MKC, MCK, NATI, NYT, NOC, PPG, PGR, PWR, DGX, ROST, SEIC, STM, SLB, STT, SSYS, SUI, SNPS, TJX, TECH, THO, GL, TSCO, TRP, TSN, WRB, WM, WDC, YUM, EBAY, RDS.B, WU, LBTYK, PRO, TREE, GLPG, FTNT, GM, BAH, FRC, HCA, APO, YNDX, HZNP, SPLK, QLYS, BERY, WIX, ALLY, CTLT, SYNH, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, OLLI, BGNE, HCM, YUMC, LW, PS, GH, FOXA, DOW, PD, OTIS, IAC, ASHR, CMBS, EWJ, IGE, IUSV, IWP, IYT, JPIN, KWEB, LMBS, MMIN, MXI, SHY, SPYD, TLH, VOT, VTI, XLY, AGCO, ALE, AAP, AEIS, AFL, AIN, AMX, AEO, AIG, NLY, ATR, ADM, ARW, ASB, BIDU, BMO, BAX, EPAY, CRH, CSX, KMX, CRI, LUMN, CME, CHD, CTAS, CSGP, CNS, CFR, CMI, XRAY, DIOD, DD, DY, EIX, EA, EFX, ELS, ERIC, EEFT, FCN, FICO, FDX, FITB, BEN, GRMN, HMSY, HAL, HSC, HST, HUM, IEX, INFY, IFF, IP, ITRI, JBHT, LHCG, LKQ, CLI, MMSI, MU, MIDD, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MSI, NTES, NBIX, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OMCL, ASGN, PPL, PPBI, PAA, PRAA, PRU, RBC, SBAC, SLF, SYY, TTWO, TEX, TM, ACIW, UBS, VMI, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WAB, WAT, WSO, WSM, ET, EDU, FSLR, AER, IPGP, AIMC, IBKR, AWK, AGI, IRDM, PEB, CIT, GNRC, HHC, KMI, HII, GRFS, ACHC, APTV, MTSI, PANW, PNR, CONE, BFAM, FEYE, BURL, QTS, PCTY, DNOW, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, STOR, MCRB, SNAP, KIDS, SE, NVT, AVTR, AMCR, BEKE, DBEF, DVYE, EWD, EWT, GEM, GSLC, HACK, HYEM, IBUY, IDV, IJH, IWN, IWS, QQQ, RWO, SKYY, VGT, VYM, ESS, MBT, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, TDY,

MSFT, FB, ABT, V, SBUX, ZTS, PYPL, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, MA, IEMG, CRM, DG, AGG, IWD, REGN, NKE, UNH, BND, IAU, IEFA, NOW, IWF, ALGN, VTV, IT, VOO, AAPL, NEE, VTIP, JPM, MSCI, MRK, TXN, HYLB, MBB, ILMN, VCSH, CSCO, IGIB, FVD, HD, EMB, IJR, QCOM, XLK, CMCSA, PEP, IPAC, TFC, MDLZ, EEMA, IWR, VZ, ABBV, MDT, TSM, IWM, EFV, QUAL, CCI, BLV, VSS, CVX, IGSB, PAYX, JPST, APD, VUG, LLY, PNC, VBR, LMT, PG, AVGO, ADP, HON, JNJ, GUNR, VTEB, KO, MMC, MCD, WEC, IVV, XME, XLC, SRLN, PLD, NVS, SRE, SDY, USB, AMGN, ISRG, ESGU, BAC, ITW, LOW, MS, PFE, UL, UPS, T, ETN, NVO, RTX, EMLP, VLUE, AZN, DEO, DIS, PM, FPE, ASML, TGT, BABA, GVI, SCHX, TIP, JCI, LIN, ALC, PRF, SCZ, TLT, CB, AMT, BLK, BMY, ORCL, SAP, TEL, PSX, SCHF, VNQ, MO, ANSS, BCE, BRK.B, BTI, XOM, FAST, HDB, NSC, O, TSLA, SQ, EFG, C, COP, DHR, INTC, MCHP, NVDA, TRV, TDOC, EFA, ESGE, VB, VO, AXP, ADI, KMB, ES, ROL, STE, TMUS, LULU, LYB, ICLR, TWTR, UBER, BSV, ABB, AMP, AON, BDX, BA, D, DUK, GD, MNST, ICE, MET, MCO, PH, PHG, RIO, RBA, STX, UNP, WMT, ZBRA, VRSK, GMAB, PRLB, FIVE, CDW, GDDY, NTLA, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, SPOT, DOCU, CTVA, DWX, MMM, BLL, BBVA, BK, CM, CNI, CHE, CINF, DHI, DE, ENB, GILD, PEAK, HEI, INTU, LRCX, LEN, PXD, RELX, RMD, SNN, SONY, SYK, TER, TMO, TYL, VRTX, VOD, WBA, WST, BUD, XYL, GWRE, WDAY, IQV, ALLE, TWOU, PAYC, GLOB, NVTA, ALRM, RACE, TEAM, BL, ELAN, STNE, PINS, IQLT, MCHI, NEAR, VWO, XLV, AOS, AMN, AKAM, ALL, AMED, AZPN, AVY, BBY, BIIB, BWA, CVS, COG, CDNS, SCHW, CHKP, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CPRT, DOV, ECL, EQIX, EL, EXAS, EXPD, EXPO, GPC, WELL, HCSG, EHC, IBM, JKHY, KLAC, MAS, SPGI, NGG, NEOG, NDSN, PKG, PEGA, PEG, RPM, RJF, RF, POOL, SNY, SMG, SO, TRI, TOT, ANTM, WFC, WMB, BX, DFS, TFII, KDP, LOPE, NXPI, FBHS, VEEV, SYF, WK, KRNT, SHOP, Z, PSTG, EDIT, SITE, AVLR, ESTC, EEM, HYG, IXN, SCHA, SHYG, VGK, VOE, VV, XLI, ATVI, AMD, A, AEP, AMAT, ITUB, BXP, CP, COF, CE, CERN, FIS, CRL, CIEN, CBSH, ABEV, COO, COST, CREE, DISCA, DLB, DLTR, EWBC, EMN, ENTG, FLIR, FDS, FISV, FMX, FCX, GIS, GNTX, GSK, LHX, HBAN, IBN, INFO, TT, IONS, LH, LII, MLM, MKC, MCK, NATI, NYT, NOC, PPG, PGR, PWR, DGX, ROST, SEIC, STM, SLB, STT, SSYS, SUI, SNPS, TJX, TECH, THO, GL, TSCO, TRP, TSN, WRB, WM, WDC, YUM, EBAY, RDS.B, WU, LBTYK, PRO, TREE, GLPG, FTNT, GM, BAH, FRC, HCA, APO, YNDX, HZNP, SPLK, QLYS, BERY, WIX, ALLY, CTLT, SYNH, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, OLLI, BGNE, HCM, YUMC, LW, PS, GH, FOXA, DOW, PD, OTIS, IAC, ASHR, CMBS, EWJ, IGE, IUSV, IWP, IYT, JPIN, KWEB, LMBS, MMIN, MXI, SHY, SPYD, TLH, VOT, VTI, XLY, AGCO, ALE, AAP, AEIS, AFL, AIN, AMX, AEO, AIG, NLY, ATR, ADM, ARW, ASB, BIDU, BMO, BAX, EPAY, CRH, CSX, KMX, CRI, LUMN, CME, CHD, CTAS, CSGP, CNS, CFR, CMI, XRAY, DIOD, DD, DY, EIX, EA, EFX, ELS, ERIC, EEFT, FCN, FICO, FDX, FITB, BEN, GRMN, HMSY, HAL, HSC, HST, HUM, IEX, INFY, IFF, IP, ITRI, JBHT, LHCG, LKQ, CLI, MMSI, MU, MIDD, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MSI, NTES, NBIX, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, OMCL, ASGN, PPL, PPBI, PAA, PRAA, PRU, RBC, SBAC, SLF, SYY, TTWO, TEX, TM, ACIW, UBS, VMI, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WAB, WAT, WSO, WSM, ET, EDU, FSLR, AER, IPGP, AIMC, IBKR, AWK, AGI, IRDM, PEB, CIT, GNRC, HHC, KMI, HII, GRFS, ACHC, APTV, MTSI, PANW, PNR, CONE, BFAM, FEYE, BURL, QTS, PCTY, DNOW, KEYS, AXTA, LBRDK, STOR, MCRB, SNAP, KIDS, SE, NVT, AVTR, AMCR, BEKE, DBEF, DVYE, EWD, EWT, GEM, GSLC, HACK, HYEM, IBUY, IDV, IJH, IWN, IWS, QQQ, RWO, SKYY, VGT, VYM, ESS, MBT, SIVB, SHW, SWKS, TDY, Sold Out: VXUS, IGLB, XRT, GMF, PSK, HYS, ARKG, TRU, IHI, LQD, LDOS, SPY, OSK, SCHE, AZO, USMV, KXI, SQM, XEL, SPEM, JNK, SLV, VEU, XLB, GBIL, FXA, EMLC, FTV, RGA, ALXN, BOKF, BP, BMRN, CAT, GPN, RHI, ROK, EQH, FLT, HASI, NSTG, RNG, CDK, CLLS, ARE, HWM, EBR, ZNGA,

For the details of FDx Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fdx+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 20,390 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 98.21% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,908 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 111,864 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.77% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 30,475 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.75% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 44,984 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 87.88%

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The purchase prices were between $1.04 and $1.4, with an estimated average price of $1.21. The stock is now traded at around $1.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.93 and $3.68, with an estimated average price of $3.39. The stock is now traded at around $3.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $68.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1776.49%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $553.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,729 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.90%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 76,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1328.32%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3413.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 117.46%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2254.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 146.27%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2404.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1598.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $127.76 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $136.26.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

FDx Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65.