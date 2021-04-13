Entegris Inc (ENTG) EVP & CFO Gregory B Graves Sold $2.4 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory B Graves (insider trades) sold 20,328 shares of ENTG on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $119.35 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Entegris Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of products and materials used in processing and manufacturing in the semiconductor and other technology industries. The company sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors. Entegris Inc has a market cap of $16 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.310000 with a P/E ratio of 54.78 and P/S ratio of 8.66. The dividend yield of Entegris Inc stocks is 0.28%. Entegris Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Entegris Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James P Lederer sold 7,000 shares of ENTG stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $121.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

SVP & CTO James Anthony O'neill sold 6,361 shares of ENTG stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $118.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.3% since.

Director Paul L H Olson sold 1,000 shares of ENTG stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $103.4. The price of the stock has increased by 14.42% since.

