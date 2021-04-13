>
Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) Chairman, President and CEO Lee M Tillman Sold $747,900 of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: MRO -0.09%

Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee M Tillman (insider trades) sold 67,500 shares of MRO on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $11.08 a share. The total sale was $747,900.

Marathon Oil Corp is an exploration and production company. It focuses on producing crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas as well as bitumen from oil sands deposits. Marathon Oil Corp has a market cap of $8.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.760000 with and P/S ratio of 2.74. The dividend yield of Marathon Oil Corp stocks is 0.55%. Marathon Oil Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Lee M Tillman sold 67,500 shares of MRO stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $11.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.89% since.

