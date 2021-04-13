>
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) President and CEO Thomas P. Werner Sold $5.5 million of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: LW -1.26%

President and CEO of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas P. Werner (insider trades) sold 69,500 shares of LW on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $78.46 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is a producer, provider, and marketer of value-added frozen potato products. It is a supplier of frozen potato products internationally. Its products include puff, chips, steak cut fries, trim fries, appetizers, among others. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.700000 with a P/E ratio of 45.45 and P/S ratio of 3.25. The dividend yield of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stocks is 1.20%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of LW stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $78.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LW, click here

.

