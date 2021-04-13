Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) President and CEO Thomas P. Werner Sold $5.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas P. Werner (insider trades) sold 69,500 shares of LW on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $78.46 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is a producer, provider, and marketer of value-added frozen potato products. It is a supplier of frozen potato products internationally. Its products include puff, chips, steak cut fries, trim fries, appetizers, among others. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a market cap of $11.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.700000 with a P/E ratio of 45.45 and P/S ratio of 3.25. The dividend yield of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stocks is 1.20%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 5 years.

