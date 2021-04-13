>
Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) COO & GM Edge Technology Group Adam Karon Sold $1.6 million of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: AKAM +0.3%

COO & GM Edge Technology Group of Akamai Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Karon (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of AKAM on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $104.39 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc is a United States based company which provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing online content and business applications over the Internet. Akamai Technologies Inc has a market cap of $17.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.540000 with a P/E ratio of 31.13 and P/S ratio of 5.41. Akamai Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Akamai Technologies Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & GM Edge Technology Group Adam Karon sold 15,000 shares of AKAM stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $104.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.
  • EVP and CHRO Anthony P Williams sold 2,300 shares of AKAM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $99.52. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AKAM, click here

