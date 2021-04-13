The Azek Co Inc (AZEK) CFO Ralph J Nicoletti Sold $935,000 of Shares

CFO of The Azek Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ralph J Nicoletti (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of AZEK on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $46.75 a share. The total sale was $935,000.

The Azek Co Inc has a market cap of $7.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.790000 with and P/S ratio of 6.85.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ralph J Nicoletti sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $46.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

