The Azek Co Inc (AZEK) CFO Ralph J Nicoletti Sold $935,000 of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: AZEK -0.83%

CFO of The Azek Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ralph J Nicoletti (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of AZEK on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $46.75 a share. The total sale was $935,000.

The Azek Co Inc has a market cap of $7.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.790000 with and P/S ratio of 6.85.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Ralph J Nicoletti sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $46.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AZEK, click here

.

