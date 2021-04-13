Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Alphabet Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc, Sells Truist Financial Corp, Waste Management Inc, Valero Energy Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Perkins Coie Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc, Vontier Corp, sells Truist Financial Corp, Waste Management Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Carrier Global Corp, RPM International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 243 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVN, SLF, VNT,

DVN, SLF, VNT, Added Positions: GOOGL, VO, VONG, CSCO, INTC, PFE, XLU, WFC, T, PEP, V, OTIS, CVS, AMT, RTX, IAU, JPM,

GOOGL, VO, VONG, CSCO, INTC, PFE, XLU, WFC, T, PEP, V, OTIS, CVS, AMT, RTX, IAU, JPM, Reduced Positions: TFC, IVW, WM, AAPL, VLO, IJK, FAN, DHR, MMM, DIS, PNC, MSFT, PYPL, XBI, CARR, QCOM, SCHW, THFF, CB, ETN, UPS, MET, VOO, BRK.B, ABBV, ECL, LLY, WY, DUK, COST, WBA, FB, SHW, NVS, AMGN, APD, NKE, TMO, DD, BMY, BKLN, IJJ,

TFC, IVW, WM, AAPL, VLO, IJK, FAN, DHR, MMM, DIS, PNC, MSFT, PYPL, XBI, CARR, QCOM, SCHW, THFF, CB, ETN, UPS, MET, VOO, BRK.B, ABBV, ECL, LLY, WY, DUK, COST, WBA, FB, SHW, NVS, AMGN, APD, NKE, TMO, DD, BMY, BKLN, IJJ, Sold Out: RPM, SYY, TTEK, WAT, WPX, ONB, CAG, ED, SU, KLIC,

For the details of Perkins Coie Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+coie+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 268,276 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,840 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 73,402 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,701 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Graco Inc (GGG) - 103,761 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $48.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.13%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2254.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 84.06%. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 5,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 93.58%. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 79.62%. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 1,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 80.78%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.94%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $267.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 1,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 59.68%. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Perkins Coie Trust Co still held 1,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.