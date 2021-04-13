Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Carter Bankshares Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Tyler Technologies Inc, Apple Inc

Investment company Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Carter Bankshares Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Truist Financial Corp, American National Bankshares Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Tyler Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 507,603 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.38% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 312,772 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 164,005 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.18% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 433,022 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.34% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 405,421 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23%

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Carter Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in American National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $30.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $270.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $86.45.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.