Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Tiffany

Investment company Bennett Selby Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Tiffany, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2021Q1, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 51 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VMW, CQQQ, CSCO, TSCO,

VMW, CQQQ, CSCO, TSCO, Added Positions: MSFT, DPZ, FND, FB, V, SPY, BKNG, ZTS, MA, GOOG, UI, SBUX, DOCU, AMZN, BRK.B, TREX, BABA, WFC, UNP, JNJ, PSX,

MSFT, DPZ, FND, FB, V, SPY, BKNG, ZTS, MA, GOOG, UI, SBUX, DOCU, AMZN, BRK.B, TREX, BABA, WFC, UNP, JNJ, PSX, Reduced Positions: MMC, AB, IVV, LSXMA, INTC,

MMC, AB, IVV, LSXMA, INTC, Sold Out: TIF, FDS,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,664 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,685 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,586 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Visa Inc (V) - 38,127 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,827 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 208.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $394.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.