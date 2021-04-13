Bennett Selby Investments Lp Buys Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Tiffany

Investment company Bennett Selby Investments Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Domino's Pizza Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Zoetis Inc, sells Marsh & McLennan Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Tiffany, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennett Selby Investments Lp. As of 2021Q1, Bennett Selby Investments Lp owns 51 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VMW, CQQQ, CSCO, TSCO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, DPZ, FND, FB, V, SPY, BKNG, ZTS, MA, GOOG, UI, SBUX, DOCU, AMZN, BRK.B, TREX, BABA, WFC, UNP, JNJ, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: MMC, AB, IVV, LSXMA, INTC,
- Sold Out: TIF, FDS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with MSFT. Click here to check it out.
- MSFT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of MSFT
- Peter Lynch Chart of MSFT
For the details of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bennett+selby+investments+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,664 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 42,685 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,586 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Visa Inc (V) - 38,127 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,827 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $178.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 208.63%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 13,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 57.04%. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $394.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 46,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 25.13%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Bennett Selby Investments Lp sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP. Also check out:
1. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENNETT SELBY INVESTMENTS LP keeps buying