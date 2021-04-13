Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells MakeMyTrip, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Starbucks Corp

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Bellecapital International Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Alcon Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells MakeMyTrip, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Caleres Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bellecapital International Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Bellecapital International Ltd. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,904 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,725 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,456 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,868 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.51% PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 100,062 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.30%

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 26,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $39.65, with an estimated average price of $36.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.03 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $118.77. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $92 and $109.27, with an estimated average price of $100.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 100,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 53.19%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 139,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 48.54%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 44,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $258.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 42,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 19,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 41.00%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $163.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $17.01.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The sale prices were between $51.26 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $60.21.

Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.