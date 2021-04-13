Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC Buys Boston Scientific Corp, Linde PLC, S&P Global Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Scientific Corp, Linde PLC, S&P Global Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, PepsiCo Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC owns 37 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSX, LIN,

BSX, LIN, Added Positions: SPGI, JPM,

SPGI, JPM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMZN, MA, V, FB, AAPL, PEP, PYPL, ADBE, ZTS, GOOGL, NVDA, HON, EQIX, NKE, JNJ, WST, CRM, ACN, AMT, DHR, COST, APH, SBUX, FIS, NOW, COO, IFF, NFLX, ECL, ICLR, CNI, EL,

MSFT, AMZN, MA, V, FB, AAPL, PEP, PYPL, ADBE, ZTS, GOOGL, NVDA, HON, EQIX, NKE, JNJ, WST, CRM, ACN, AMT, DHR, COST, APH, SBUX, FIS, NOW, COO, IFF, NFLX, ECL, ICLR, CNI, EL, Sold Out: BDX,

For the details of Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/union+bancaire+privee+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,088 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,126 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,714 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,094 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23% Facebook Inc (FB) - 28,661 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 73,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $286.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 43.88%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $372.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.