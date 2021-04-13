Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys Moderna Inc, Sells Facebook Inc

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, sells Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRNA,

MRNA, Added Positions: AMGN, PEP, UPS, T, JNJ, RHHBY,

AMGN, PEP, UPS, T, JNJ, RHHBY, Reduced Positions: SCHW, DIS, AAPL,

SCHW, DIS, AAPL, Sold Out: FB,

For the details of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osher+van+de+voorde+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,167 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,797 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 283,610 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 324,875 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,230 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.