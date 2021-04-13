>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys Moderna Inc, Sells Facebook Inc

April 13, 2021 | About: MRNA +7.4% FB -0.57%

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, sells Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management owns 33 stocks with a total value of $391 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osher+van+de+voorde+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,167 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  2. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,797 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 283,610 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.47%
  4. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 324,875 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 116,230 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)