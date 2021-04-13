Prairiewood Capital, LLC Buys Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, Tivity Health Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc

Investment company Prairiewood Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, H&R Block Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, sells Lam Research Corp, Tivity Health Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, NetApp Inc, Ebix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prairiewood Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prairiewood Capital, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSCO, HRB, GILD, HEAR, NLS, GIB, USNA,

CSCO, HRB, GILD, HEAR, NLS, GIB, USNA, Added Positions: BRMK, FNDX, RWO, FNDF, CI, GNR, ABC, FNDE, PGX, ENDP, CPRX, FOXA, PRDO, TNET, BIIB, SCHO, SUPN, OMC, MO, CHRS, BRK.B, MSGN, JPM,

BRMK, FNDX, RWO, FNDF, CI, GNR, ABC, FNDE, PGX, ENDP, CPRX, FOXA, PRDO, TNET, BIIB, SCHO, SUPN, OMC, MO, CHRS, BRK.B, MSGN, JPM, Reduced Positions: NTAP, EBIX, ALSN, VNDA, ABBV, XRX, MSFT, HSII, FNDA, PXF, PXH, DLX, IPG, AAPL, PHB, VAW,

NTAP, EBIX, ALSN, VNDA, ABBV, XRX, MSFT, HSII, FNDA, PXF, PXH, DLX, IPG, AAPL, PHB, VAW, Sold Out: LRCX, TVTY, GBDC, CORT, MBUU, AMAT, MCFT, JAZZ, BMY,

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 200,915 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 170,776 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.30% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 267,323 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 119,032 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO) - 97,758 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.28%

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 20,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $18.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 41,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.47 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $27.49. The stock is now traded at around $26.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 27,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $30.54, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 36,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in CGI Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.63 and $83.33, with an estimated average price of $79.17. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc by 65.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.86, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 328,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 97,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $245.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $117.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Tivity Health Inc. The sale prices were between $19.75 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.08 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $30.56, with an estimated average price of $26.72.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.