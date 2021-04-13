HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Ingredion Inc

Investment company HBW Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Lockheed Martin Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Ingredion Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBW Advisory Services LLC. As of 2021Q1, HBW Advisory Services LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ONEQ, IBB, IXN, CERN, VLUE, XHB, FTSL, IVOL, DNMR, PDBC, BLOK, VIS, VCIT, AOM, TBT, VAW, SPHB, RDVY, IWO, SCHP, MUB, XOM, ARW, IBUY, EFV, SQ, JPST, WFC, NFLX, XLB, EFG, BOTZ, SWKS, MU, K, BMY, NKX, SDIV, INO,

Added Positions: LMT, ARKK, EMQQ, IPAY, BND, XLE, VOO, JETS, FBND, MRK, PG, EMB, CRM, ARKG, XLF, HD, MCD, PEP, CSCO, MTUM, MSFT, QTEC, CARZ, UNH, INTC, FB, DECK, IWF, ABBV, STIP, UNP, MMM, XSD, SPYG, SPAB, AAPL, STZ, AMZN, IJH, SPLG, SBUX, PFE, JNJ, VYM, ENB, T, SPEM, V, VXF, DNL, ESGU, GOVT, MILN, NKE, BRK.B, BA, VO, VOE, GOOGL, MO, VMBS, VBR, USRT, AVGO, SPTM, VWO, VUG, BNDX, QQQ, DGRO, SPDW, VTI, BABA, XLY, XLRE, ADBE, FMB, GSLC, IEI, JNK, MBB, VGT, SHY, SJNK, AMED, BSV, XLP, AMGN,

Reduced Positions: FHLC, FTEC, INGR, XLK, O, FIXD, VOT, DIS, SPHD, DGRW, OIH, ROKU, IJR, SPTS, SPY, PYPL, SPLV, XAR, SPTL, XLV, TSLA, HYG, SLYG, GNRC, JPM, SHOP, AGG, EFA, NMZ, IVV, SPSB, PSK, VHT, FVD, COF, HDV, SJM, BIL, VZ, IYR, XLG, F, VCSH, VCR, SPYD, NVDA, WMT, MA, BIV, SCHF, BAC, HYLS, PSA, SRLN, SCHE, FDX, XHE, XLC, CVS,

Sold Out: SMH, VB, XRT, TIPX, IDXX, PFF, CWB, QCOM, ARKW, MNA, MINT, BLD, SOXX, RH, BWX, TTD, USMV, XBI, ITA, TLT, AMD, LGLV, UPS, VRP, PCG, ET, ICF, UHS,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,247 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 97,819 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.78% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 15,018 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,103 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 129,246 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.43%

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 15,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $328.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $73.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1070.40%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 10,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.78%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 97,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 105.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 54,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.38 and $71.94, with an estimated average price of $67.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 73,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 402.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 70,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $63.43 and $94.23, with an estimated average price of $80.77.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

HBW Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.