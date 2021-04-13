Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Axos Financial Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells General Mills Inc, Apple Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc

Investment company Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Axos Financial Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells General Mills Inc, Apple Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Facebook Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 329,005 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 475,092 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 79,444 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 240,183 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 237,026 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Axos Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 103.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 213,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.