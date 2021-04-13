LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Austin, TX, based Investment company LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHY,

SHY, Added Positions: WIP, VWO,

WIP, VWO, Reduced Positions: IWF, IWP, VTI, IWO,

For the details of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbj+family+wealth+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 143,595 shares, 22.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 198,916 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 159,657 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 140,068 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 70,032 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.