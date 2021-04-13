>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, FIRST TR LARGE CAP

April 13, 2021 | About: IVV +0.29% EFAV +0.38% IEI +0.2% IJR -0.68% FVD -0.21% TLT +0.75% IVOL +0.35% GDXJ +2.39% AMAT +0.07% SNBR -1.46% SONO +3.04%

Investment company Ballew Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Tesla Inc, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $266 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballew Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballew+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ballew Advisors, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,396 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.68%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 233,426 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.17%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 105,100 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.39%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 87,042 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.91%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 58,644 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.79%
New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 262,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 107,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 18,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sleep Number Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $146.97, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $123.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 54,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 51,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.68%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $414.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 92,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 233,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.91%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 87,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 105,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 234.73%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 172,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 58,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92.

Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $61.56 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ballew Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ballew Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ballew Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ballew Advisors, Inc keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)