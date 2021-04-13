Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Investment company Rfg Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rfg Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Rfg Holdings, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SRLN, BKLN, SYLD, VDE, XBI, BLOK, VZ,

SRLN, BKLN, SYLD, VDE, XBI, BLOK, VZ, Added Positions: VWO, VONV, VGT, IEMG, OXY, XOM,

VWO, VONV, VGT, IEMG, OXY, XOM, Reduced Positions: BND, VOOG, VTEB, VOO, MUB, VBK, FMHI, JNK, IVV, VXF, IYW,

BND, VOOG, VTEB, VOO, MUB, VBK, FMHI, JNK, IVV, VXF, IYW, Sold Out: VHT, PSK, EFG, SHM, VCIT,

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 330,520 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 500,544 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 82,395 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 58,585 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37% Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 122,455 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. New Position

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 330,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $22.32, with an estimated average price of $22.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 500,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $60.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 122,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 76,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $128.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 29,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 49,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 128,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $25.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $43.35, with an estimated average price of $42.67.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56.

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68.