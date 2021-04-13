>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vroom Inc (VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sold $601,650 of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: VRM +3.09%

CFO of Vroom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David K. Jones (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of VRM on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $40.11 a share. The total sale was $601,650.

Vroom Inc has a market cap of $5.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.070000 with and P/S ratio of 2.38.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of VRM stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $40.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.
  • CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of VRM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $38.68. The price of the stock has increased by 8.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Robert J Jr Mylod sold 14,667 shares of VRM stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $35.06. The price of the stock has increased by 19.99% since.
  • Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of VRM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $37.53. The price of the stock has increased by 12.1% since.
  • Director Adam Valkin sold 417,027 shares of VRM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $37.74. The price of the stock has increased by 11.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)