Vroom Inc (VRM) CFO David K. Jones Sold $601,650 of Shares

CFO of Vroom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David K. Jones (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of VRM on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $40.11 a share. The total sale was $601,650.

Vroom Inc has a market cap of $5.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.070000 with and P/S ratio of 2.38.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of VRM stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $40.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.

CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of VRM stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $38.68. The price of the stock has increased by 8.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert J Jr Mylod sold 14,667 shares of VRM stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $35.06. The price of the stock has increased by 19.99% since.

Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of VRM stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $37.53. The price of the stock has increased by 12.1% since.

Director Adam Valkin sold 417,027 shares of VRM stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $37.74. The price of the stock has increased by 11.47% since.

