Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP, Chief Admin. Officer Barry Moze Sold $5.8 million of Shares

April 13, 2021 | About: HZNP +2.04%

EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Moze (insider trades) sold 65,613 shares of HZNP on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $88.96 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics Plc has a market cap of $20.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.620000 with a P/E ratio of 55.85 and P/S ratio of 8.92.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Admin. Officer Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of HZNP stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $88.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.
  • EVP and President, U.S. Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of HZNP stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $85.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here

.

