Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Old Republic International Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Frontdoor Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, MKS Instruments Inc

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Old Republic International Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Frontdoor Inc, Universal Health Services Inc, Visa Inc, sells Tetra Tech Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $605 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 928,978 shares, 61.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) - 91,810 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.74% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 116,902 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 81,046 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) - 70,831 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.9%

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 322,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $516.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 25.44%. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $137.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 66,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.16, with an estimated average price of $54.62. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 156,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 478.05%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 160.95%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2254.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 21.9%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142. The stock is now traded at around $143.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 70,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 27.95%. The sale prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $186.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 44,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 27.28%. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 209,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. still held 82,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.