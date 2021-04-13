VeraBank, N.A. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, CME Group Inc, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Zoetis Inc

Investment company VeraBank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Boeing Co, CME Group Inc, S&P Global Inc, Visa Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VeraBank, N.A.. As of 2021Q1, VeraBank, N.A. owns 110 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BA, CME, SPGI, V, DIS,

BA, CME, SPGI, V, DIS, Added Positions: AMZN, GUNR, AAPL, SBUX, CTSH, TDTT, EFA, MSFT, CMCSA, MRK, JPM, HON, COST, PFE, UNP, GOOGL, NEE, ZBH, MCD, HD, BLK, DE, KO, PM, CP, VZ, BMY,

AMZN, GUNR, AAPL, SBUX, CTSH, TDTT, EFA, MSFT, CMCSA, MRK, JPM, HON, COST, PFE, UNP, GOOGL, NEE, ZBH, MCD, HD, BLK, DE, KO, PM, CP, VZ, BMY, Reduced Positions: PG, QDF, CMS, ZTS, SPY, CVX, XOM, FISV, AMGN, C, AXP, AMAT, EXC, NUE, UPS, T,

For the details of VeraBank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verabank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 378,177 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,490 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 175,300 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,392 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 166,590 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $253.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $205.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $221.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $372.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 39.06%. The sale prices were between $53.88 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 3,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 31.44%. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 1,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.