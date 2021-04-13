Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (KW) CFO Justin Enbody Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO of Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justin Enbody (insider trades) sold 56,586 shares of KW on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $20.62 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is a global real estate investment company. It owns, operates and invests in real estate through investment management platform. It generates a majority of its revenue in the form of Rental income. Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $20.520000 with a P/E ratio of 31.08 and P/S ratio of 6.40. The dividend yield of Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc stocks is 4.28%. Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 28.10% over the past 10 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Justin Enbody sold 56,586 shares of KW stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $20.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Kent Y Mouton sold 37,000 shares of KW stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $20.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.34% since.

