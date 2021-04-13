Gap Inc (GPS) CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal Sold $660,984 of Shares

CEO Gap, Inc. of Gap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sonia Syngal (insider trades) sold 20,957 shares of GPS on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $31.54 a share. The total sale was $660,984.

Gap Inc is a global apparel and accessories retailer. The company offers products for men, women, and children under various brands such as Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix. Gap Inc has a market cap of $12.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.260000 with and P/S ratio of 0.87. The dividend yield of Gap Inc stocks is 0.76%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of GPS stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $31.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.28% since.

CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of GPS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $29.3. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.

CEO Gap, Inc. Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of GPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $28.41. The price of the stock has increased by 13.55% since.

President & CEO, Gap Brand Mark Breitbard sold 17,663 shares of GPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $28.38. The price of the stock has increased by 13.67% since.

President & CEO, Gap Brand Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of GPS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $31.19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP CFO Katrina O'connell sold 13,500 shares of GPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $28.32. The price of the stock has increased by 13.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of GPS stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.

EVP & Chief People Officer Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of GPS stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $32.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of GPS stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of GPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $28.19. The price of the stock has increased by 14.44% since.

Chief Legal&Compliance Officer Julie Gruber sold 6,542 shares of GPS stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $30.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GPS, click here