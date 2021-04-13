Arista Networks Inc (ANET) SVP, COO Anshul Sadana Sold $2.7 million of Shares

SVP, COO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anshul Sadana (insider trades) sold 8,468 shares of ANET on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $315.15 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $23.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $314.330000 with a P/E ratio of 39.33 and P/S ratio of 10.77. Arista Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $308.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.78% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of ANET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $308.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of ANET stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $304.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles H Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of ANET stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $311.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.93% since.

SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of ANET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $304.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of ANET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $304.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of ANET stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $315.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

