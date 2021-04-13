SK Telecom Co Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29.14 per share and the market cap of $18.7 billion, SK Telecom Co stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for SK Telecom Co is shown in the chart below.

Because SK Telecom Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.87% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. SK Telecom Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.24, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of SK Telecom Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SK Telecom Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of SK Telecom Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. SK Telecom Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $15.9 billion and earnings of $1.94 a share. Its operating margin of 7.51% in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks SK Telecom Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of SK Telecom Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SK Telecom Co is 1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -3.5%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, SK Telecom Co's ROIC is 2.86 while its WACC came in at 4.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SK Telecom Co is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about SK Telecom Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.