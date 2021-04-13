Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke Sold $818,750 of Shares

COO North America Center Ops of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary Lou Burke (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of BFAM on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $163.75 a share. The total sale was $818,750.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of $9.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.280000 with a P/E ratio of 352.77 and P/S ratio of 6.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of BFAM stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $178.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of BFAM stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $164.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of BFAM stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $163.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BFAM, click here