Pagerduty Inc (PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sold $933,280 of Shares

CFO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Wilson (insider trades) sold 22,440 shares of PD on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $41.59 a share. The total sale was $933,280.

Pagerduty Inc has a market cap of $3.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.120000 with and P/S ratio of 16.10.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of PD stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $41.58. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of PD stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $41.59. The price of the stock has increased by 3.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Dave Justice sold 7,296 shares of PD stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $38.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.82% since.

Director Elena Gomez sold 20,000 shares of PD stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $37.37. The price of the stock has increased by 15.39% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Dave Justice sold 8,218 shares of PD stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $38.42. The price of the stock has increased by 12.23% since.

Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PD stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $41.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PD, click here