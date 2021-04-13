Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $615,290 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,347 shares of VEEV on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $262.16 a share. The total sale was $615,290.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $41.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $270.660000 with a P/E ratio of 114.67 and P/S ratio of 29.72. Veeva Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 45.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Veeva Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brent R Bowman sold 171 shares of VEEV stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $265.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of VEEV stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $265.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

President and COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of VEEV stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $265.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of VEEV stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $265.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 48 shares of VEEV stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $266. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

