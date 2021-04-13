UCW Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of UCW (ASX:UCW, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 0.19 per share and the market cap of AUD 22.3 million, UCW stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for UCW is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that UCW stock might be a value trap is because UCW has an Altman Z-score of 0.16, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. UCW has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Education industry. The overall financial strength of UCW is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of UCW is poor. This is the debt and cash of UCW over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. UCW has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 24.4 million and earnings of AUD 0.016 a share. Its operating margin is 12.08%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Education industry. Overall, the profitability of UCW is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of UCW over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of UCW is 13.7%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Education industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, UCW's return on invested capital is 5.55, and its cost of capital is 6.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of UCW is shown below:

To conclude, UCW (ASX:UCW, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about UCW stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.