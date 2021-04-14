Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp

Investment company Areion Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/areion+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 18,454 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 18,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8.