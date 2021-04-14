>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Tesla Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp

April 14, 2021 | About: TSLA +0% TTWO +0% WMG +0%

Investment company Areion Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Warner Music Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/areion+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 18,454 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 18,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.

Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $31.91 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Areion Asset Management Co Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)