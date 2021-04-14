Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year

Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 101,501 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 271,170 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 45,898 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 116,705 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 101,307 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $145.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 45,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 116,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 101,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $174.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $553.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 38,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 219.34%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 136.32%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 22,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 211.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 51,407 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 155.65%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in ABB Ltd by 138.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 33,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 98.70%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in WD-40 Co. The sale prices were between $258.65 and $332.29, with an estimated average price of $303.76.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 65.37%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.07%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 19,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 60.97%. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 9,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 63.1%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 8,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 33.24%. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $346.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 3,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 58.5%. The sale prices were between $86.14 and $105.29, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $109.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 3,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $595.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc still held 1,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.