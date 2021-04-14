>
Private Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: VONE +0% VB +0% IUSB +0% TSLA +0% IGSB +0% IEFA +0.58% VTV +0% SUB +0% FUTU +0% BND +0% ESGD +0%

Investment company Private Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Management Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,512 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 144,211 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 112,734 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 88,341 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.15%
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 51,745 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.28%
New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 112,734 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)


Private Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,794 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 477.05%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $193.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 23,082 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $218.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,452 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 262.63%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,350 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $762.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,084 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 53.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,604 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Private Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.42%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,083 shares as of 2021-03-31. Sold Out: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $130.82 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $143. Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Private Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Here is the complete portfolio of PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying

