Private Capital Management Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Investment company Private Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Tesla Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Management Llc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VTV, SUB, FUTU, BND, ESGD, WBA, ABT, HD, CMCSA, MRK, RESN, Added Positions: VONE, VB, IUSB, TSLA, IJR, IGSB, IEFA, SCHF, IEMG, SCHB, VCSH, VEA, VTI, GOOGL, VWO, ARKK, IWD, VYM, VZ, PFE, INTC, ABBV, FB, MELI, MA, MUB, T, DIS, UNP, TGT, QCOM, GE, XOM, KO,

PEP, NOBL, AAPL, QQQ, MSFT, SCHD, JPST, IWB, VOO, VIG, AMZN, BRK.B, PPBI, SCHX, PG, SCHG, SCHM, V, IBTX, SCHA, YUM, XEL, GLD, IJH, SPY, IJK, VNQ, SCHP, SCHV, SDY, IWM, CSCO, MDC, VUG, EFAV, MDY, LUV, CVX, GIS, JPM, JNJ, SBUX, FNDE, IVW, RWO, JKD, GOOG, VEU, Sold Out: ELS, PRF, BMY, VOE, NFLX, SCHZ, USMV, COST, BABA, AGG,