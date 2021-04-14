Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Powell Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, Coca-Cola Co, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CWB, VTWO, VV, FRT, MET, MS, POWW, KODK, VNQ, ARKW, MJ, ELYS, LIT, ARKK, IVV, VOO,

CWB, VTWO, VV, FRT, MET, MS, POWW, KODK, VNQ, ARKW, MJ, ELYS, LIT, ARKK, IVV, VOO, Added Positions: IWN, MINT, DVY, IVE, QQQ, IWS, IWO, EFA, VWO, IWP, GSLC, IJR, GLTR, IOO, FLOT, IHF, IJH, IYY, XLF, SPY, AMLP, EEM, VKQ, PMO, ISD, CQP, FRA, EVV, LEO,

IWN, MINT, DVY, IVE, QQQ, IWS, IWO, EFA, VWO, IWP, GSLC, IJR, GLTR, IOO, FLOT, IHF, IJH, IYY, XLF, SPY, AMLP, EEM, VKQ, PMO, ISD, CQP, FRA, EVV, LEO, Reduced Positions: VCSH, IVW, PFF, IWM, BYM, IYW, EDD, HYG, AEP, HQL, WM, PAYX, HTD, PM, MSFT, ED, BMY, AMZN,

VCSH, IVW, PFF, IWM, BYM, IYW, EDD, HYG, AEP, HQL, WM, PAYX, HTD, PM, MSFT, ED, BMY, AMZN, Sold Out: ABBV, KO, EMB, MUB, EFAV, AVGR,

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 263,482 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 119,132 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 80,259 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.88% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 40,276 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 80,881 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55%

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 32,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $178.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 118.24%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.60%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.16%. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $252.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avinger Inc. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $2.3, with an estimated average price of $1.6.