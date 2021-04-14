>
AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc, Sells SIGA Technologies Inc, Agilysys Inc, Landec Corp

April 14, 2021 | About: SNEX +0% OBCI +0% NGS +0%

Investment company AltraVue Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys StoneX Group Inc, Ocean Bio-Chem Inc, sells SIGA Technologies Inc, Agilysys Inc, Landec Corp, Natural Gas Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AltraVue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, AltraVue Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AltraVue Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altravue+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AltraVue Capital, LLC
  1. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 1,405,726 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
  2. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 574,965 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  3. QAD Inc (QADA) - 233,654 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  4. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 580,400 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. ePlus Inc (PLUS) - 132,811 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.52 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $60.99. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 136,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ocean Bio-Chem Inc (OBCI)

AltraVue Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $13.05, with an estimated average price of $12.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS)

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.07 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.53.



