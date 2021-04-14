Scharf Investments, Llc Buys Masco Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Centene Corp, Sells Baidu Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Scotts Valley, CA, based Investment company Scharf Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Centene Corp, Valvoline Inc, Accenture PLC, sells Baidu Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scharf Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Scharf Investments, Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MAS, TSCO, TSLA,

MAS, TSCO, TSLA, Added Positions: CTSH, CNC, VVV, MKL, LMT, AAP, LBRDK, ACN, PYPL, HD, FB, V, ADBE, AAPL, NKE, GOOG, MA, SYK, REGN, INTU, TV, GOOGL, AMZN, MRK, VMW, ABT, GOLD,

CTSH, CNC, VVV, MKL, LMT, AAP, LBRDK, ACN, PYPL, HD, FB, V, ADBE, AAPL, NKE, GOOG, MA, SYK, REGN, INTU, TV, GOOGL, AMZN, MRK, VMW, ABT, GOLD, Reduced Positions: BIDU, PGR, BKNG, SPY, MSFT, VZ, OTIS, KSU, SONY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,014,283 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 763,321 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,099,449 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 829,545 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 823,426 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%

Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 1,028,216 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $769.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $179.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,427,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Centene Corp by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,935,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,846,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 83.69%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 82.54%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $322.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 79.56%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $516.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Baidu Inc by 43.28%. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.329900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. Scharf Investments, Llc still held 270,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 98.3%. The sale prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2430.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Scharf Investments, Llc still held 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.51%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Scharf Investments, Llc still held 18,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Scharf Investments, Llc reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 96.26%. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Scharf Investments, Llc still held 4,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.