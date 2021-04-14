Polianta Ltd Buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Evercore Inc, Sells Vanguard Materials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Nielsen Holdings PLC

Investment company Polianta Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Evercore Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Cable One Inc, sells Vanguard Materials ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Equifax Inc, Dynatrace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polianta Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Polianta Ltd owns 64 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VDC, APAM, EVR, WSC, CABO, PODD, THC, CSGP, HLI, SF, XEC, TMO, TW, FUBO, MRNA, ADT, IIVI, SCCO, OVV, OLED, LPSN, MPWR, NOV, CRWD, WWE, TSLA, CPRT, SAGE, IAA, TEAM, KNSL, ROKU, EXAS, FSR, SONO, PTON, FTCH, CDLX, NKLA, KRNT, VRNS, CWEN.A,

VDC, APAM, EVR, WSC, CABO, PODD, THC, CSGP, HLI, SF, XEC, TMO, TW, FUBO, MRNA, ADT, IIVI, SCCO, OVV, OLED, LPSN, MPWR, NOV, CRWD, WWE, TSLA, CPRT, SAGE, IAA, TEAM, KNSL, ROKU, EXAS, FSR, SONO, PTON, FTCH, CDLX, NKLA, KRNT, VRNS, CWEN.A, Added Positions: BPMC, FGEN, RGLD, ENPH, TYL, ZM, WING,

BPMC, FGEN, RGLD, ENPH, TYL, ZM, WING, Reduced Positions: IJS, IJR, IVE, VCR, DKS, LB, DVN, TGT, SPGI, INSP,

IJS, IJR, IVE, VCR, DKS, LB, DVN, TGT, SPGI, INSP, Sold Out: VAW, NLSN, EFX, DT, UTHR, JCOM, SITE, EXP, MANH, MAS, SYF, SQ, INTU, NBIX, ADSK, COF, PHM, SLGN, LSCC, GNRC, SGT, D, CLH, CXO, MCO, TNDM, RE, LUMN, BERY, MET, TGTX, LOW, GIS, NO8, LH, HD, CLX, CPB, BBY, RDFN, SPCE, WSM,

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) - 482,600 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. First Trust Water ETF (FIW) - 201,900 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 74,000 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 90,900 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 43,500 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72. The stock is now traded at around $179.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.31%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 25,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Cable One Inc. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1812.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $291.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in J2 Global Inc. The sale prices were between $94.28 and $122.49, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Polianta Ltd sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Polianta Ltd still held 120,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Polianta Ltd reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 30.47%. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Polianta Ltd still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.