Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Suncor Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Sells Canadian Tire Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Deere

Winnipeg, A2, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Suncor Energy Inc, Merck Inc, Nutrien, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Canadian Tire Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Deere, Gildan Activewear Inc, Sun Life Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 1,382,569 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,845,983 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,271,525 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,860,951 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 1,140,044 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $119.182400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tourmaline Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 299.28%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 66,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,701,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 341,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 19458.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 127,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 197,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Tire Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.04 and $144.46, with an estimated average price of $137.02.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CT Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $12.14 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8.

Cardinal Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.