3 Stock Picks With High Returns on Equity

When a company's return on equity ratio tops most of its competitors, it indicates the company has been very efficient in generating earnings.

Thus, investors could be interested in the following securities as they are topping most of their colleagues in terms of a higher ROE ratio.

AstraZeneca

The first stock investors could be interested in is AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), a British global drug manufacturer.

AstraZeneca has a ROE ratio of 25.11% (versus the industry median of 3.69%), ranking higher than 92.32% of 990 companies that are operating in the drug manufacturing industry.

Currently, the share price is down by less than 1% compared to a year ago as it traded at $49.19 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $131.79 billion and a 52-week range of $42.84 to $64.94.

The stock has a price-book ratio of 8.24 and a price-earnings ratio of 38.44.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $64.14 per share.

Progyny

The second stock investors could be interested in is Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), a New York-based benefits management company focusing on fertility and family building benefits solutions for U.S. employers.

Progyny has a ROE ratio of 35.79% (compared to the industry median of 4.46%), which ranks higher than 96.20% of the 527 companies that are operating in the health care providers and services industry.

The share price has risen by nearly 142% over the past year to trade at $48.03 at close on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a 52-week range of $17.23 to $53.48.

The stock has a price-book ratio of 25.66 and a price-earnings ratio of 106.98.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 9 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 3 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $53.75 per share.

Cannae Holdings

The third stock to consider is Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), a Las Vegas-based investment firm that focuses on taking both minority and majority interest stakes in several industries, preferring financial services, restaurants and high tech-assisted health care services.

Cannae Holdings has a ROE ratio of 64.59% (versus the industry median of -15.06%), ranking higher than 98.99% of the 298 companies that are operating in the restaurant industry.

The share price increased by nearly 35% over the past year to trade at $41.21 at close on Tuesday, determining a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a 52-week range of $28 to $46.57.

The price-book ratio is 1.01 and the price-earnings ratio is 1.96.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a 3 out of 10 rating to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $54.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: