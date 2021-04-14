Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, GEE Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells Fidelity National Financial Inc, GEE Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHB, SCHF, VOO, VB, BE, WFC, BA, HD, USB, UNP, FB,

SCHB, SCHF, VOO, VB, BE, WFC, BA, HD, USB, UNP, FB, Added Positions: ITOT, QUAL, IEFA, MTUM, AMZN, IJH, IEMG, BKI, IJJ, AAPL, SPY, VTV, IWM,

ITOT, QUAL, IEFA, MTUM, AMZN, IJH, IEMG, BKI, IJJ, AAPL, SPY, VTV, IWM, Reduced Positions: IWF, JOB, FNF, XMMO, IWD, PWV, IUSG, IJK, BRK.B, IJS, NEE, VWO, MSFT, CP, IWN, NSC, EFA, EEM, IJT, JNJ, CINF, CSX, INTC,

IWF, JOB, FNF, XMMO, IWD, PWV, IUSG, IJK, BRK.B, IJS, NEE, VWO, MSFT, CP, IWN, NSC, EFA, EEM, IJT, JNJ, CINF, CSX, INTC, Sold Out: COST,

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 573,958 shares, 24.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 85,013 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 233,172 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,427 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 191,234 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.806300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.853000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $42.65, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $125.971300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 49,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 305.05%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3367.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $413.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.04%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,284 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in GEE Group Inc by 72.72%. The sale prices were between $0.97 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.47. The stock is now traded at around $0.911200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. still held 111,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 24.2%. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. still held 23,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.