Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualys Inc

April 14, 2021 | About: PYPL -1.59% TMO -1.44% NOW +0.03% COST -0.47% ORLY +0.51% TREX +0.51% J -0.05% DASH -1.45% VNT +0.45% FSK -0.48% NRZ -3.75% UL -0.26%

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualys Inc, Fortive Corp, Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q1, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 297 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loring+wolcott+%26+coolidge+fiduciary+advisors+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,746,750 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,132,417 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,803,345 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,031,129 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,066,586 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 624,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 40.88%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $477.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 344,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $549.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 296,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 187,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 147.15%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $517.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 211.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Veoneer Inc (VNE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 37.29%. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.728400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 1,107,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 29.72%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 261,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Qualys Inc by 79.16%. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 6,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Fortive Corp by 28.93%. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 91,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.



