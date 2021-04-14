Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualys Inc

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Qualys Inc, Fortive Corp, Brown-Forman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q1, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 297 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: J, NRZ, FSK, VNT, DASH,

J, NRZ, FSK, VNT, DASH, Added Positions: PYPL, TMO, NOW, COST, ADBE, ORLY, FB, NXPI, TREX, REGN, ROP, BR, MRK, AMZN, CRM, IQV, NKE, AMGN, RUN, IVW, PEP, ADI, EW, IDXX, DG, LOW, YUM, WFC, MELI, XEL, WM, WMT, VZ, UNH, UPS, TOT, TXN, PSX, VWO, VB, IVE, BYND, SQ, SHOP, BABA, ZTS, PANW, CMG, PCRX, GNRC, AVGO, RDS.A, LULU, TEL, DFS, PODD, KMX, GE, FAST, NEE, LLY, D, CCI, GLW, STZ, CSCO, CI, HPQ, BLK, BAC, ADSK, AMAT, APH, AXP, MO, ALNY, A, ES, TROW, STT, SWK, SO, SPG, SHW, BKNG, PXD, PFE, TGT, NEM, NFLX, MS, MCHP, MDT, MCK, SPGI, KMB, JCI,

PYPL, TMO, NOW, COST, ADBE, ORLY, FB, NXPI, TREX, REGN, ROP, BR, MRK, AMZN, CRM, IQV, NKE, AMGN, RUN, IVW, PEP, ADI, EW, IDXX, DG, LOW, YUM, WFC, MELI, XEL, WM, WMT, VZ, UNH, UPS, TOT, TXN, PSX, VWO, VB, IVE, BYND, SQ, SHOP, BABA, ZTS, PANW, CMG, PCRX, GNRC, AVGO, RDS.A, LULU, TEL, DFS, PODD, KMX, GE, FAST, NEE, LLY, D, CCI, GLW, STZ, CSCO, CI, HPQ, BLK, BAC, ADSK, AMAT, APH, AXP, MO, ALNY, A, ES, TROW, STT, SWK, SO, SPG, SHW, BKNG, PXD, PFE, TGT, NEM, NFLX, MS, MCHP, MDT, MCK, SPGI, KMB, JCI, Reduced Positions: UL, ADP, PAYC, BDX, CNI, TJX, MA, CL, WEX, QLYS, ABT, AAPL, BRK.B, CHD, ECL, UNP, FTV, ACN, BF.B, MCD, GOOG, BMY, CTAS, ENB, XOM, HON, JKHY, JNJ, NSC, QCOM, ROST, RTX, WSO, PM, TSLA, ABBV, AMCR, IVV, IWF, VTI, MMM, CB, T, AFL, BP, BIIB, SAM, BTI, BRKL, CAT, FIS, CME, C, KO, CTSH, CMI, DEO, DISCA, DOV, DD, EMR, GIS, GILD, GSK, HSY, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, KSU, MDLZ, LAMR, MMC, MTD, NVDA, NOC, NVS, PNC, PH, LIN, SIRI, SYY, VFC, WBA, ULTA, FRC, XYL, HPE, TWLO, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, EFG, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IWM, IWN, IWO, MDY, QQQ, SPY, VIG,

UL, ADP, PAYC, BDX, CNI, TJX, MA, CL, WEX, QLYS, ABT, AAPL, BRK.B, CHD, ECL, UNP, FTV, ACN, BF.B, MCD, GOOG, BMY, CTAS, ENB, XOM, HON, JKHY, JNJ, NSC, QCOM, ROST, RTX, WSO, PM, TSLA, ABBV, AMCR, IVV, IWF, VTI, MMM, CB, T, AFL, BP, BIIB, SAM, BTI, BRKL, CAT, FIS, CME, C, KO, CTSH, CMI, DEO, DISCA, DOV, DD, EMR, GIS, GILD, GSK, HSY, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, KSU, MDLZ, LAMR, MMC, MTD, NVDA, NOC, NVS, PNC, PH, LIN, SIRI, SYY, VFC, WBA, ULTA, FRC, XYL, HPE, TWLO, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, EFG, IEMG, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IWM, IWN, IWO, MDY, QQQ, SPY, VIG, Sold Out: IWD, EV, SCZ, ABB, PLD, ASML, AZZ, ATVI, AYI, AMD, AEG, AKAM, AIN, ALXN, ADS, ALL, AMRN, DOX, AEP, AIG, AMWD, AMP, ABCB, ABC, AME, ANSS, AON, APA, APOG, AIT, ATR, WTRG, ARNA, ARWR, AJG, MTOR, AIZ, ASTE, AZN, ATNI, AZO, AVB, AVT, TFC, BLL, SAN, BXS, BK, BNS, OZK, BANR, BAX, BHE, BHLB, BIO, BMRN, BLKB, BXP, BSX, BYD, BCO, MTRN, CBRL, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, COG, CDNS, CAH, CSL, CASS, CAR, CPF, LUMN, CERN, CCF, CHKP, CHDN, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, COKE, CGNX, CMA, FIX, ABEV, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, CLB, CREE, DHI, XRAY, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DKS, DBD, DLB, DLTR, LCII, DUK, EML, ETN, EIX, EA, ENS, ESGR, ENTG, ETR, EPD, ESS, EEFT, EXAS, EXC, FMC, FR, FXNC, FE, FLO, FL, F, FORM, FORR, FMS, GATX, TGNA, IT, GD, BPYU, GPC, GPN, GS, ITGR, HRB, FUL, HNI, HSBC, HALO, HWC, HAFC, THG, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HVT, HE, PEAK, HEI, HSIC, HXL, HRC, HOLX, HUBB, HUM, IEX, INO, ICE, TILE, IFF, IPG, ISBC, ITRI, KAI, K, KEY, KIM, KNL, KR, LKQ, TBI, LH, LRCX, LAZ, JEF, LBTYA, LNC, LMT, MTB, MTG, MMP, MANH, MFC, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MATW, MPW, MDP, MORN, MYE, NDAQ, NATI, NGS, NEOG, NJR, NYT, NEU, NWL, NOK, NDSN, NAK, NWN, OXY, IOSP, ODP, OMC, ASGN, OKE, ORCL, ORA, OMI, PCG, PPBI, PENN, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PHG, PNW, PIPR, PLT, POWI, PFG, PGR, PRU, PSA, PCYO, QGEN, DGX, RRC, RAVN, O, RELX, RNR, RIGL, SAP, SBAC, SEIC, SJW, SIVB, SBR, SASR, SNY, SLB, SCHL, SIGI, SIG, SWKS, SNN, SOHU, TRV, SRCL, SLF, SU, NLOK, SNV, TRC, TFX, TTEK, TXRH, TXT, TIF, TMP, GL, TTC, TD, TRP, ACIW, RIG, TRMB, TRST, USPH, UGI, URI, X, UNM, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRNT, VRTX, VOD, VNO, GWW, WNC, WAB, WASH, WCN, WAT, WTS, WRI, ANTM, WST, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XRX, SPB, ZION, EBAY, IRBT, BF.A, CATC, DISCB, PEO, MYN, VTN, POR, HOMB, ORBC, LBTYK, EBS, SPR, AVAV, SQM, TMUS, DAL, FOLD, BX, HI, TAK, VIA, DISCK, CCXI, VRSK, CHTR, BSL, PBA, SSNC, SPSC, CBOE, ENV, BWXT, IPHI, GM, ZGNX, KMI, HCA, CSOD, HII, AMCX, MPC, MSBI, WPX, RDUS, EPAM, PFPT, SPLK, PNR, BERY, WDAY, RH, PCI, FWONA, BFAM, TPH, GWPH, BLUE, PTCT, XLRN, BURL, RMAX, MGNX, ESNT, ALLE, CARA, RARE, VRNS, OUT, FIVN, SABR, JD, PE, DNOW, TMST, SAGE, ACB, FWONK, LNTH, CTLT, HQY, CYBR, W, CDK, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, JRVR, GDDY, UNIT, GNL, WING, BW, TRU, APPF, TDOC, CC, LILA, LILAK, NTRA, KHC, RPD, RACE, FCPT, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, SITE, KNSL, NTNX, CRSP, IRTC, YUMC, SNAP, AYX, OKTA, BKR, BHF, MDB, CNNE, PAGS, DBX, SPOT, NVT, DOCU, CHX, WH, PRSP, VNE, FLMN, ELAN, TME, DELL, CVET, ALC, ZM, KTB, CHWY, FBRX, IAC, BEPC, DKNG, SNOW, AAXJ, AMJ, ARKK, DBEU, DGRW, DLS, DVYE, EBND, EEM, EWJ, IBB, ITOT, IWR, IWV, MINT, PHO, QUAL, RWR, RWX, SHM, SHV, SPLV, SUSA, TIP, USMV, VBK, VNQ, VNQI, VOO, VSS, VTV, VUG, VYM, XLE, XLF,

For the details of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loring+wolcott+%26+coolidge+fiduciary+advisors+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,746,750 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,132,417 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,803,345 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,031,129 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 3,066,586 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $131.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.34 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 624,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 40.88%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $477.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 344,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.61%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $549.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 296,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 187,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 147.15%. The purchase prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17. The stock is now traded at around $517.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 211.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.24. The stock is now traded at around $101.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Veoneer Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $108.12, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 37.29%. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.728400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 1,107,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 29.72%. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 261,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Qualys Inc by 79.16%. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 6,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp reduced to a holding in Fortive Corp by 28.93%. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp still held 91,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.