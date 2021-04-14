First Bank & Trust Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, First Bank & Trust owns 417 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IJR, VTI, NOW, DLR, TFC, ATRC, XGN, MD, RBAC, AFG, AROC, CIT, TMUS, VIVO, MS, VNT, FCNCA, DTE, ACCD, GBR, NOK, FE, TDC, BIF, VTRS,
- Added Positions: CCI, VEEV, ENB, XOM, SHOP, IEX, ADBE, EW, MTCH, AEP, MA, GOOG, CVX, NXPI, ADSK, EA, SO, UL, AMZN, BRK.B, DXCM, GILD, CTLT, INTU, SBAC, DHR, ITW, ISRG, EL, PM, BCE, MRK, PFE, SHW, VOD, CTAS, NGG, TMO, ZTS, BTI, CSCO, SABR, TRP, TDY, COST, LHX, MSFT, MMM, BAC, BF.B, DAR, DUK, FORM, GIS, HBAN, LULU, SMG, ABBV, BL, CNNE, CWST, NCNO, USB, VZ, WSO, AIN, CCMP, CNMD, CBRL, FRME, KMB, MANT, MYGN, PYPL, SANM, SF, WWW, AEIS, LNT, AIMC, CARR, OFC, DFS, EBS, ENS, FB, FELE, GATX, HLI, LFUS, MSGS, MTH, MOH, OTIS, PEP, R, SSB, STAG, SCS, UNH, V, WBA, WFC, ACN, NOMD, GOOGL, AMP, ADI, ANTM, BX, BKNG, BFAM, CNI, KMX, C, CAG, BOOM, DLTR, EVBN, FAF, FCFS, KKR, MSGE, MOG.A, ORCL, PEG, RJF, ROP, SRCL, SU, TSM, TKR, TRMK, URI, UTZ, NCLH, CLB, ABT, A, BKI, BWA, CNC, HAIN, HXL, HMN, BATRK, LUMN, MPC, MAR, NCR, OLLI, PJT, PEB, QTS, RGA, TJX, TRV, UBSI, XPO,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, CRM, XEL, T, BABA, PRAH, PNC, VOOV, RF, RAVN, KO, UPS, G, GSK, INT, WMT, PEN, FTV, CCB, ETN, WEX, AEE, APH, ECL, PPL, MDT, KMI, PAYC, FLIR, DKS, LOW, ILMN, MPWR, BR, UNP, KR, JPM, HON, TRN, JLL, BP, MMC, RP, AEL, NSC, OC, QTWO, GS, CAE, ALL, COHR, VIAC, BIIB, VIRT, FIS, ENTG, DE, CR, IVZ, CMCSA, PLXS, RTX, SYY, AXP, O, RDS.B, SPR, SWK, AMCR, MO, QGEN, WELL, CVS, HES, CCL, COP, DELL, EXC, FFIV, FLT, GD, GE, GGG, GWW, GWRE, PSX, INTC, TAN, JNJ, MCD, NOV, NOC, PBF, AVLR, AMAT, PCAR,
- Sold Out: MDY, VIA, EV, YUM, YUMC, LMT, AGCO, FLS, THO, TOT, BWXT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with CCI. Click here to check it out.
- CCI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CCI
- Peter Lynch Chart of CCI
For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Bank & Trust
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 80,501 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,634 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 54,337 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 25,755 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 797,297 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 54,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 25,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $549.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $144.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AtriCure Inc (ATRC)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.597500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $176.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $271.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.204900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 59,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IDEX Corp (IEX)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 406.03%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Bank & Trust. Also check out:
1. First Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Bank & Trust keeps buying