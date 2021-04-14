First Bank & Trust Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company First Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, ServiceNow Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q1, First Bank & Trust owns 417 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 80,501 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,634 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 54,337 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 25,755 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Daktronics Inc (DAKT) - 797,297 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 54,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 25,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $549.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $144.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in AtriCure Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $61.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.597500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 140.59%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $176.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 124.63%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $271.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.204900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 59,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1222.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in IDEX Corp by 406.03%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.28. The stock is now traded at around $214.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.