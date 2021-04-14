Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Exelon Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Southern Co

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Zoetis Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, sells Exelon Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Southern Co, Diageo PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2021Q1, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 836 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, FTSM, IBUY, IJK, IJT, LIT, MOAT, PGX, PXF, SCZ, EMLC, TAN, VEU, VGIT, VGSH, VT, VXF, VYMI, XME, SAGE, XEC, VALE, CYTK, ISBC, JACK, KB, TRMB, AUPH, ENPH, CI, SUM, AXSM, BAND, ARKG, ARKK, CMBS, EFAV, EMB,

BSV, IVV, SLQD, BND, VTIP, VEA, WCC, HYG, CVX, ZTS, VWO, IJR, TFC, CVS, IJH, DLR, USB, FTS, GS, ICLR, SAIC, BAH, ORCL, MSFT, VCSH, ATR, XOM, EMR, D, COST, COR, DAL, BNDX, HBI, COP, RTX, NUAN, SCHF, MCD, AVGO, TSLA, ATVI, IDV, IEMG, IWD, SCHX, IWF, KRE, RSP, SCHA, SCHD, GM, USIG, VB, VOE, VTV, VUG, XBI, XLK, XLV, XPH, UBS, ADC, BIDU, BMO, CL, DVN, ERIC, F, ING, INCY, IFF, NVS, NUE, O, RGEN, SBAC, PLTR, UPS, EBS, ENSG, GNRC, NXPI, HZNP, PANW, QTS, BPMC, RACE, ZTO, WHD, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: EXC, DUK, KMB, WEC, DHR, AAPL, INTC, ROST, VFC, BKH, MRK, PFE, SYK, T, BMY, GIS, NKE, SO, SWK, UNP, WM, APD, AEP, AMP, AMGN, BAC, BDX, DD, EW, LLY, ENB, IBM, J, KNX, WFC, XLNX, PNR, KHC, DIA, AXP, AWR, ABCB, AZO, BTI, COF, CPK, C, CLX, DVA, DISCA, EMN, ETR, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, GE, INFO, MGA, MBT, MPWR, NRG, NVDA, ES, PNFP, PWR, RWT, CRM, SRE, SHW, TRV, UL, VRSN, WRB, WBA, WAT, WAL, MELI, AWK, PM, DISCK, DG, LYB, LPLA, FRC, YNDX, APTV, VIPS, NOW, BABA, WMS, CFG, CDK, KEYS, BOOT, QRVO, ETSY, BHVN, CHX, REZI, BYND, CTVA, DVY, EFA, GVI, IJJ, MGV, QQQ, SPY, TLT, VBK, VBR, VNQ, VO, XLU,

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,494,966 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 258,045 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,003,032 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 239,994 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,226 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.972600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 13 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Bandwidth Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.95 and $188.83, with an estimated average price of $155.38. The stock is now traded at around $131.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70034.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.202600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 102,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 262,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 83,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 80.35%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $144.023000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 38,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Fortis Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 103,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $47.76 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $8.29 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.