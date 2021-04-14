Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, L Brands Inc, Worthington Industries Inc, Sells First Merchants Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, L Brands Inc, Worthington Industries Inc, XpresSpa Group Inc, sells First Merchants Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LB, WOR, V9G,

LB, WOR, V9G, Added Positions: SPAB, IVV, BNDX, SPDW, BSV, SPEM, BIV, MUB, AAPL, SUB, AMZN, T, VZ, VWO,

SPAB, IVV, BNDX, SPDW, BSV, SPEM, BIV, MUB, AAPL, SUB, AMZN, T, VZ, VWO, Reduced Positions: SPSM, SLYV, SLYG, VOO, SPTM, EFV, MDYG, SPYV, VGSH, EFG, VB, SPYG, VEA, VO, VBR, VOT, VBK, PG, VT, VTV, VOE,

SPSM, SLYV, SLYG, VOO, SPTM, EFV, MDYG, SPYV, VGSH, EFG, VB, SPYG, VEA, VO, VBR, VOT, VBK, PG, VT, VTV, VOE, Sold Out: FRME,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 109,407 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,352,873 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,132,694 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 742,859 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 803,931 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $67.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.93 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.214000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,352,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.